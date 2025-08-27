12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Pitanium PTNM stock moved upwards by 59.4% to $1.58 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.7 million.

Jinxin Technology Holding NAMI shares rose 53.39% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.4 million.

QVC Group QVCGA stock increased by 23.6% to $6.08. The company's market cap stands at $39.6 million.

Polestar Automotive PSNY shares rose 18.91% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 billion.

Kohl's KSS shares increased by 18.32% to $15.43. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.

Serve Robotics SERV shares rose 14.55% to $11.77. The company's market cap stands at $632.4 million.

Losers

Raytech Holding RAY stock decreased by 47.6% to $1.34 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $111.1 million.

Super X AI Technology SUPX stock declined by 24.44% to $47.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

Connexa Sports Techs YYAI shares decreased by 22.49% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $58.2 million.

Fenbo Holdings FEBO stock fell 16.1% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.

Niu Techs NIU stock decreased by 9.38% to $4.5. The company's market cap stands at $384.8 million.

