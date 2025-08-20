12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- ScanTech AI Systems STAI shares increased by 31.9% to $0.62 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.
- Auddia AUUD shares increased by 26.49% to $2.77. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
- Argo Blockchain plc - 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 ARBKL shares moved upwards by 19.33% to $1.79.
- Global Engine Group GLE shares increased by 14.11% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $12.9 million.
- NextTrip NTRP shares moved upwards by 11.42% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $28.1 million.
- Datavault AI DVLT shares increased by 9.85% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.2 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- U-BX Technology UBXG stock fell 9.1% to $3.39 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.5 million.
- Mobix Labs MOBX shares decreased by 8.99% to $0.81. The company's market cap stands at $48.7 million.
- Porch Group PRCH stock fell 6.55% to $14.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Trident Digital Tech TDTH stock declined by 6.04% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.0 million.
- FiEE FIEE shares declined by 5.75% to $2.65. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million.
- Glimpse Group VRAR stock declined by 5.23% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million.
