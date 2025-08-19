12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Color Star Tech ADD shares increased by 44.9% to $0.13 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million.

shares increased by 44.9% to $0.13 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 million. Flexsteel Industries FLXS shares moved upwards by 20.38% to $44.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.

shares moved upwards by 20.38% to $44.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $192.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday. Bollinger Innovations BINI shares increased by 11.27% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

shares increased by 11.27% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago. Pitanium PTNM stock rose 10.37% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million.

stock rose 10.37% to $1.17. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million. Kaixin Hldgs KXIN shares increased by 10.24% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million.

shares increased by 10.24% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million. Ambow Education Holding AMBO stock increased by 7.33% to $4.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.

Losers

Interactive Strength TRNR shares fell 10.1% to $4.01 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

shares fell 10.1% to $4.01 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago. U Power UCAR stock declined by 8.38% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.

stock declined by 8.38% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million. Perfect Moment PMNT stock fell 7.68% to $0.52. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.

stock fell 7.68% to $0.52. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago. Nova Lifestyle NVFY stock fell 5.69% to $1.66. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million.

stock fell 5.69% to $1.66. The company's market cap stands at $24.2 million. Majestic Ideal Holdings MJID stock declined by 5.69% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.0 million.

stock declined by 5.69% to $1.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.0 million. Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG stock declined by 5.45% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.