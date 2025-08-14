12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals SNOA shares rose 115.3% to $6.57 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.

Losers

180 Life Sciences ATNF shares declined by 24.1% to $8.12 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.

stock fell 16.76% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today. Zhengye Biotechnology ZYBT shares decreased by 16.43% to $7.02. The company's market cap stands at $398.0 million.

