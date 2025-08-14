August 14, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Sonoma Pharmaceuticals SNOA shares rose 115.3% to $6.57 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.
  • OneMedNet ONMD shares increased by 50.5% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Inspire Veterinary IVP stock moved upwards by 48.64% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Codexis CDXS stock rose 14.09% to $3.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $252.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Nuwellis NUWE stock moved upwards by 13.99% to $6.27. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • Traws Pharma TRAW shares rose 13.41% to $1.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Losers

  • 180 Life Sciences ATNF shares declined by 24.1% to $8.12 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
  • Tenon Medical TNON stock fell 19.17% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Clearside Biomedical CLSD shares decreased by 19.11% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $34.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC stock fell 17.51% to $3.63. The company's market cap stands at $66.9 million.
  • Leap Therapeutics LPTX stock fell 16.76% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
  • Zhengye Biotechnology ZYBT shares decreased by 16.43% to $7.02. The company's market cap stands at $398.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

