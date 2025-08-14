12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals SNOA shares rose 115.3% to $6.57 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.0 million.
- OneMedNet ONMD shares increased by 50.5% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $22.2 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Inspire Veterinary IVP stock moved upwards by 48.64% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Codexis CDXS stock rose 14.09% to $3.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $252.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Nuwellis NUWE stock moved upwards by 13.99% to $6.27. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Traws Pharma TRAW shares rose 13.41% to $1.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
Losers
- 180 Life Sciences ATNF shares declined by 24.1% to $8.12 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion.
- Tenon Medical TNON stock fell 19.17% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $12.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Clearside Biomedical CLSD shares decreased by 19.11% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $34.9 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC stock fell 17.51% to $3.63. The company's market cap stands at $66.9 million.
- Leap Therapeutics LPTX stock fell 16.76% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Zhengye Biotechnology ZYBT shares decreased by 16.43% to $7.02. The company's market cap stands at $398.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CDXSCodexis Inc
$3.4011.5%
CLSDClearside Biomedical Inc
$0.47005.62%
IVPInspire Veterinary Partners Inc
$1.1845.0%
LPTXLeap Therapeutics Inc
$0.3000-11.5%
NUWENuwellis Inc
$5.856.36%
ONMDOneMedNet Corp
$0.713148.6%
SNOASonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc
$6.77121.8%
TNONTenon Medical Inc
$1.35-19.2%
TRAWTraws Pharma Inc
$1.8814.6%
UPCUniverse Pharmaceuticals Inc
$3.94-10.4%
ZYBTZhengye Biotechnology Holding Ltd
$7.10-15.5%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.