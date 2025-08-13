12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Momentus MNTS shares moved upwards by 81.1% to $2.01 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.
- Surf Air Mobility SRFM stock moved upwards by 27.21% to $5.33. The company's market cap stands at $144.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- CEA Industries BNC stock moved upwards by 23.82% to $29.18. The company's market cap stands at $19.8 million.
- Mint MIMI shares moved upwards by 16.33% to $6.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.2 million.
- LanzaTech Global LNZA shares rose 15.78% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $81.0 million.
- WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares moved upwards by 15.12% to $0.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.
Losers
- Cre8 Enterprise CRE stock declined by 78.3% to $1.51 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $166.6 million.
- TPI Composites TPIC stock fell 13.76% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares decreased by 10.17% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
- Ambipar Emergency AMBI stock declined by 10.1% to $4.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $291.0 million.
- Rain Enhancement RAIN stock declined by 9.02% to $3.16. The company's market cap stands at $26.3 million.
- Safe Pro Group SPAI stock decreased by 8.98% to $3.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
AMBIAmbipar Emergency Response
$4.77-9.14%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
20.32
Growth
N/A
Quality
N/A
Value
45.55
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
BNCCEA Industries Inc
$30.0027.3%
CRECre8 Enterprise Ltd
$1.49-78.7%
LNZALanzaTech Global Inc
$0.386610.7%
MIMIMint Inc Ltd
$6.5716.1%
MNTSMomentus Inc
$1.9373.9%
RAINRain Enhancement Technologies Holdco Inc
$3.16-9.01%
SGBXSafe & Green Holdings Corp
$0.2720-10.2%
SPAISafe Pro Group Inc
$3.69-8.10%
SRFMSurf Air Mobility Inc
$5.2826.0%
TPICTPI Composites Inc
$0.1581-11.0%
WLGSWANG & LEE Group Inc
$0.062214.8%
