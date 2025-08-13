12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Momentus MNTS shares moved upwards by 81.1% to $2.01 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.

Surf Air Mobility SRFM stock moved upwards by 27.21% to $5.33. The company's market cap stands at $144.1 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

CEA Industries BNC stock moved upwards by 23.82% to $29.18. The company's market cap stands at $19.8 million.

Mint MIMI shares moved upwards by 16.33% to $6.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $130.2 million.

LanzaTech Global LNZA shares rose 15.78% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $81.0 million.

WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares moved upwards by 15.12% to $0.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.

Losers

Cre8 Enterprise CRE stock declined by 78.3% to $1.51 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $166.6 million.

TPI Composites TPIC stock fell 13.76% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares decreased by 10.17% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.

Ambipar Emergency AMBI stock declined by 10.1% to $4.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $291.0 million.

Rain Enhancement RAIN stock declined by 9.02% to $3.16. The company's market cap stands at $26.3 million.

Safe Pro Group SPAI stock decreased by 8.98% to $3.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.8 million.

