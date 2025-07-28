12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

CEA Industries VAPE shares increased by 665.6% to $67.95 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.

shares increased by 665.6% to $67.95 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million. Graphjet Technology GTI stock moved upwards by 33.13% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.

stock moved upwards by 33.13% to $0.13. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million. Freightos CRGO shares rose 9.66% to $3.29. The company's market cap stands at $150.1 million.

shares rose 9.66% to $3.29. The company's market cap stands at $150.1 million. ClearSign Technologies CLIR stock increased by 9.13% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $31.2 million.

stock increased by 9.13% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $31.2 million. Urban-gro UGRO stock increased by 9.09% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.

stock increased by 9.09% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million. The Generation Essentials TGE stock rose 8.1% to $6.27. The company's market cap stands at $281.0 million.

Losers

Quhuo QH stock declined by 55.6% to $0.6 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.0 million.

stock declined by 55.6% to $0.6 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.0 million. Sidus Space SIDU stock decreased by 46.54% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $36.9 million.

stock decreased by 46.54% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $36.9 million. VCI Global VCIG stock fell 8.95% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.

stock fell 8.95% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million. ESGL Holdings ESGL shares declined by 8.34% to $2.7. The company's market cap stands at $123.1 million.

shares declined by 8.34% to $2.7. The company's market cap stands at $123.1 million. OceanPal OP stock decreased by 7.49% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million.

stock decreased by 7.49% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million. Fusion Fuel Green HTOO shares declined by 6.87% to $6.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.