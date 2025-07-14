12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Quanterix QTRX stock rose 7.9% to $6.53 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $274.7 million.
- Atlantic International ATLN stock increased by 7.79% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $133.7 million.
- AngioDynamics ANGO stock increased by 7.29% to $10.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $378.4 million.
- NewGenIvf Group NIVF stock moved upwards by 7.23% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
- Acurx Pharmaceuticals ACXP shares moved upwards by 7.01% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million.
- 60 Degrees SXTP shares increased by 6.69% to $2.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million.
Losers
- Organogenesis Holdings ORGO shares fell 31.0% to $3.1 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $545.4 million.
- MiMedx Group MDXG shares fell 20.48% to $5.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $981.4 million.
- Rani Therapeutics Hldgs RANI shares declined by 14.07% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million.
- VSee Health VSEE shares fell 12.95% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $19.2 million.
- Talphera TLPH stock decreased by 11.86% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million.
- Rallybio RLYB shares declined by 8.4% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.
