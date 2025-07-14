12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- OceanPal OP shares moved upwards by 70.6% to $2.32 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.
- Stardust Power SDST shares moved upwards by 48.69% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.
- Webus International WETO stock moved upwards by 32.59% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $39.8 million.
- Robin Energy RBNE stock moved upwards by 12.49% to $3.51. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million.
- AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS stock rose 11.25% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million.
- Click Holdings CLIK stock moved upwards by 10.23% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.
Losers
- ATIF Holdings ZBAI shares declined by 13.9% to $0.46 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.
- Li Bang International LBGJ shares decreased by 11.12% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million.
- WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock fell 10.77% to $0.05. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.
- Fuel Tech FTEK shares declined by 6.93% to $2.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.0 million.
- Concorde Intl Gr CIGL stock fell 6.18% to $3.95. The company's market cap stands at $93.9 million.
- Primega Group Holdings ZDAI stock fell 5.33% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million.
