12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

OceanPal OP shares moved upwards by 70.6% to $2.32 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.

shares moved upwards by 70.6% to $2.32 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million. Stardust Power SDST shares moved upwards by 48.69% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.

shares moved upwards by 48.69% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million. Webus International WETO stock moved upwards by 32.59% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $39.8 million.

stock moved upwards by 32.59% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $39.8 million. Robin Energy RBNE stock moved upwards by 12.49% to $3.51. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million.

stock moved upwards by 12.49% to $3.51. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million. AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS stock rose 11.25% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million.

stock rose 11.25% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million. Click Holdings CLIK stock moved upwards by 10.23% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.

Losers

ATIF Holdings ZBAI shares declined by 13.9% to $0.46 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.

shares declined by 13.9% to $0.46 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million. Li Bang International LBGJ shares decreased by 11.12% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million.

shares decreased by 11.12% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million. WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock fell 10.77% to $0.05. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.

stock fell 10.77% to $0.05. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million. Fuel Tech FTEK shares declined by 6.93% to $2.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.0 million.

shares declined by 6.93% to $2.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.0 million. Concorde Intl Gr CIGL stock fell 6.18% to $3.95. The company's market cap stands at $93.9 million.

stock fell 6.18% to $3.95. The company's market cap stands at $93.9 million. Primega Group Holdings ZDAI stock fell 5.33% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.