July 14, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • OceanPal OP shares moved upwards by 70.6% to $2.32 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.
  • Stardust Power SDST shares moved upwards by 48.69% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.
  • Webus International WETO stock moved upwards by 32.59% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $39.8 million.
  • Robin Energy RBNE stock moved upwards by 12.49% to $3.51. The company's market cap stands at $18.7 million.
  • AgEagle Aerial Sys UAVS stock rose 11.25% to $1.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million.
  • Click Holdings CLIK stock moved upwards by 10.23% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.

Losers

  • ATIF Holdings ZBAI shares declined by 13.9% to $0.46 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.
  • Li Bang International LBGJ shares decreased by 11.12% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million.
  • WANG & LEE Group WLGS stock fell 10.77% to $0.05. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.
  • Fuel Tech FTEK shares declined by 6.93% to $2.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.0 million.
  • Concorde Intl Gr CIGL stock fell 6.18% to $3.95. The company's market cap stands at $93.9 million.
  • Primega Group Holdings ZDAI stock fell 5.33% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.2 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

