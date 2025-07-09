12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Allurion Technologies ALUR stock increased by 21.0% to $3.46 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million.
- YSX Tech YSXT shares rose 6.81% to $5.8. The company's market cap stands at $125.1 million.
- Fitell FTEL stock rose 5.48% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.5 million.
- GreenTree Hospitality Gr GHG stock moved upwards by 5.17% to $2.44. The company's market cap stands at $230.4 million.
- SRM Entertainment SRM stock rose 4.16% to $7.01. The company's market cap stands at $135.7 million.
- Viomi Technology Co VIOT stock increased by 3.82% to $2.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $186.2 million.
Losers
- EpicQuest Education Group EEIQ shares declined by 9.8% to $0.55 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.
- Masterbeef MB stock declined by 9.05% to $9.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $152.6 million.
- Perfect Moment PMNT stock decreased by 6.95% to $0.3.
- TCTM Kids IT Education VSA stock declined by 6.94% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.
- Rent the Runway RENT shares fell 5.45% to $4.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.3 million.
- Mixed Martial Arts Group MMA shares decreased by 5.23% to $1.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
