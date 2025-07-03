12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- FiEE MINM stock increased by 37.8% to $3.68 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.
- MicroAlgo MLGO shares increased by 9.06% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
- Datadog DDOG shares moved upwards by 9.02% to $147.2. The company's market cap stands at $46.6 billion.
- ReAlpha Tech AIRE shares increased by 8.62% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 million.
- Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI stock moved upwards by 6.58% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
- Brand Engagement Network BNAI shares increased by 6.41% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million.
Losers
- PicoCELA PCLA stock declined by 8.0% to $1.73 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.6 million.
- Thumzup Media TZUP shares declined by 6.8% to $7.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.0 million.
- Syntec Optics Holdings OPTX shares fell 5.76% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.9 million.
- Locafy LCFY shares decreased by 5.34% to $5.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
- Banzai International BNZI shares declined by 5.34% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million.
- Gryphon Digital Mining GRYP stock declined by 4.27% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $84.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AIREReAlpha Tech Corp
$0.35009.41%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
1.88
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
18.66
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
ASTIAscent Solar Technologies Inc
$2.193.30%
BNAIBrand Engagement Network Inc
$0.42003.96%
BNZIBanzai International Inc
$0.6347-1.55%
DDOGDatadog Inc
$146.708.66%
GRYPGryphon Digital Mining Inc
$1.11-5.13%
LCFYLocafy Ltd
$5.89-1.83%
MINMFiEE Inc
$3.7239.3%
MLGOMicroAlgo Inc
$0.699712.8%
OPTXSyntec Optics Holdings Inc
$1.31-5.76%
PCLAPicoCELA Inc
$1.84-2.11%
TZUPThumzup Media Corp
$7.68-5.19%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.