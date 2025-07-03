12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

FiEE MINM stock increased by 37.8% to $3.68 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.

MicroAlgo MLGO shares increased by 9.06% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.

Datadog DDOG shares moved upwards by 9.02% to $147.2. The company's market cap stands at $46.6 billion.

ReAlpha Tech AIRE shares increased by 8.62% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 million.

Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI stock moved upwards by 6.58% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.

Brand Engagement Network BNAI shares increased by 6.41% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million.

Losers

PicoCELA PCLA stock declined by 8.0% to $1.73 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.6 million.

Thumzup Media TZUP shares declined by 6.8% to $7.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.0 million.

Syntec Optics Holdings OPTX shares fell 5.76% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.9 million.

Locafy LCFY shares decreased by 5.34% to $5.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.

Banzai International BNZI shares declined by 5.34% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million.

Gryphon Digital Mining GRYP stock declined by 4.27% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $84.9 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.