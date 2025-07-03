July 3, 2025 8:07 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • FiEE MINM stock increased by 37.8% to $3.68 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.
  • MicroAlgo MLGO shares increased by 9.06% to $0.68. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
  • Datadog DDOG shares moved upwards by 9.02% to $147.2. The company's market cap stands at $46.6 billion.
  • ReAlpha Tech AIRE shares increased by 8.62% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $16.6 million.
  • Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI stock moved upwards by 6.58% to $2.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
  • Brand Engagement Network BNAI shares increased by 6.41% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million.

Losers

  • PicoCELA PCLA stock declined by 8.0% to $1.73 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.6 million.
  • Thumzup Media TZUP shares declined by 6.8% to $7.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.0 million.
  • Syntec Optics Holdings OPTX shares fell 5.76% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.9 million.
  • Locafy LCFY shares decreased by 5.34% to $5.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
  • Banzai International BNZI shares declined by 5.34% to $0.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million.
  • Gryphon Digital Mining GRYP stock declined by 4.27% to $1.12. The company's market cap stands at $84.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

