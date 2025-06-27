June 27, 2025 1:06 PM 1 min read

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • WF Holding WFF stock moved upwards by 340.1% to $29.22 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $167.2 million.
  • New Horizon Aircraft HOVR stock moved upwards by 25.16% to $1.89. The company's market cap stands at $47.3 million.
  • WF International WXM stock rose 23.32% to $3.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.
  • KULR Technology Group KULR shares increased by 23.29% to $6.4. The company's market cap stands at $198.2 million.
  • JVSPAC Acquisition JVSA stock increased by 21.67% to $11.49. The company's market cap stands at $72.5 million.
  • MRC Global MRC shares rose 14.6% to $15.27. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.

Losers

  • Globavend Holdings GVH stock fell 20.9% to $0.14 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.
  • MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ stock declined by 9.01% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.1 million.
  • Voyager Technologies VOYG shares decreased by 8.89% to $44.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
  • Odyssey Marine Explr OMEX stock fell 8.39% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

GVH Logo
GVHGlobavend Holdings Ltd
$0.1389-22.2%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
2.80
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
99.65
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
HOVR Logo
HOVRNew Horizon Aircraft Ltd
$1.9126.5%
JVSA Logo
JVSAJVSPAC Acquisition Corp
$11.4921.7%
KULR Logo
KULRKULR Technology Group Inc
$6.3622.6%
MRC Logo
MRCMRC Global Inc
$15.1513.7%
OMEX Logo
OMEXOdyssey Marine Exploration Inc
$1.19-8.46%
VOYG Logo
VOYGVoyager Technologies Inc
$44.91-8.26%
WFF Logo
WFFWF Holding Ltd
$23.67256.5%
WXM Logo
WXMWF International Ltd
$2.779.49%
YGMZ Logo
YGMZMingZhu Logistics Holdings Ltd
$0.9540-14.1%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved