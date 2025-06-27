10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- WF Holding WFF stock moved upwards by 340.1% to $29.22 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $167.2 million.
- New Horizon Aircraft HOVR stock moved upwards by 25.16% to $1.89. The company's market cap stands at $47.3 million.
- WF International WXM stock rose 23.32% to $3.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.
- KULR Technology Group KULR shares increased by 23.29% to $6.4. The company's market cap stands at $198.2 million.
- JVSPAC Acquisition JVSA stock increased by 21.67% to $11.49. The company's market cap stands at $72.5 million.
- MRC Global MRC shares rose 14.6% to $15.27. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
Losers
- Globavend Holdings GVH stock fell 20.9% to $0.14 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs YGMZ stock declined by 9.01% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.1 million.
- Voyager Technologies VOYG shares decreased by 8.89% to $44.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion.
- Odyssey Marine Explr OMEX stock fell 8.39% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
