June 24, 2025 1:06 PM 1 min read

9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • Youxin Technology YAAS shares rose 103.2% to $5.8 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.7 million.
  • Nano Labs NA shares moved upwards by 52.61% to $16.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $181.7 million.
  • BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI stock moved upwards by 22.72% to $5.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • Ambarella AMBA shares moved upwards by 19.0% to $61.37. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  • MultiSensor AI Holdings MSAI shares rose 17.03% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.
  • XIAO-I AIXI shares rose 14.97% to $2.84. The company's market cap stands at $26.0 million.

Losers

  • X3 Holdings XTKG shares declined by 20.9% to $1.74 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $79.3 million.
  • WM Tech MAPS stock fell 13.86% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $111.3 million.
  • Pixelworks PXLW shares declined by 8.82% to $7.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

