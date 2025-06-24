9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Youxin Technology YAAS shares rose 103.2% to $5.8 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $95.7 million.
- Nano Labs NA shares moved upwards by 52.61% to $16.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $181.7 million.
- BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI stock moved upwards by 22.72% to $5.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Ambarella AMBA shares moved upwards by 19.0% to $61.37. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- MultiSensor AI Holdings MSAI shares rose 17.03% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $17.3 million.
- XIAO-I AIXI shares rose 14.97% to $2.84. The company's market cap stands at $26.0 million.
Losers
- X3 Holdings XTKG shares declined by 20.9% to $1.74 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $79.3 million.
- WM Tech MAPS stock fell 13.86% to $0.91. The company's market cap stands at $111.3 million.
- Pixelworks PXLW shares declined by 8.82% to $7.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
