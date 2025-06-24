June 24, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • New Century Logistics NCEW shares rose 28.6% to $1.19 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $19.8 million.
  • JVSPAC Acquisition JVSA shares rose 23.73% to $13.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.8 million.
  • WF International WXM stock increased by 19.14% to $2.8. The company's market cap stands at $16.2 million.
  • Surf Air Mobility SRFM shares increased by 15.98% to $2.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.8 million.
  • Galaxy Payroll Group GLXG shares increased by 15.18% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.
  • NuScale Power SMR shares increased by 15.06% to $42.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 billion.

Losers

  • Robin Energy RBNE stock fell 24.6% to $5.05 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.
  • DSS DSS shares decreased by 16.46% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 million.
  • Globavend Holdings GVH shares declined by 14.09% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million.
  • Array Technologies ARRY shares fell 12.93% to $6.43. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
  • Energy Focus EFOI stock fell 10.89% to $2.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.
  • New Horizon Aircraft HOVR stock decreased by 10.7% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

