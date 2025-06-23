June 23, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Epsium Enterprise EPSM stock moved upwards by 21.1% to $27.65 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $306.9 million.
  • Super Hi International HDL shares rose 15.5% to $21.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • Hour Loop HOUR stock rose 10.61% to $1.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.4 million.
  • Massimo MAMO stock rose 10.48% to $2.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.8 million.
  • Perfect Moment PMNT stock increased by 9.73% to $0.45.
  • Park Ha Biological Tech PHH shares rose 9.59% to $29.12. The company's market cap stands at $700.7 million.

Losers

  • Naas Technology NAAS shares declined by 28.4% to $0.71 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million.
  • Mullen Automotive MULN stock declined by 21.42% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 million.
  • JX Luxventure Group JXG shares fell 16.95% to $2.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.7 million.
  • QVC Group QVCGA stock decreased by 16.15% to $2.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million.
  • Classover Holdings KIDZ shares decreased by 14.43% to $3.17. The company's market cap stands at $88.2 million.
  • SRM Entertainment SRM stock fell 13.77% to $9.52. The company's market cap stands at $190.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

