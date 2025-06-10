June 10, 2025 8:09 AM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Webus International WETO stock rose 18.7% to $3.11 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $68.4 million.
  • Skillsoft SKIL shares moved upwards by 16.57% to $21.24. The company's market cap stands at $180.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Plug Power PLUG stock rose 11.47% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
  • Arrive AI ARAI stock moved upwards by 11.19% to $7.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $209.8 million.
  • Bitcoin Depot BTM stock increased by 10.06% to $6.34. The company's market cap stands at $146.5 million.
  • FGI Industries FGI stock moved upwards by 9.43% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $5.5 million.

Losers

  • Baiya International Group BIYA stock declined by 39.0% to $2.42 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.2 million.
  • Safe Pro Group SPAI shares declined by 14.68% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $37.9 million.
  • OFA OFAL shares fell 9.92% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $23.9 million.
  • ATIF Holdings ZBAI stock declined by 8.1% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • LanzaTech Global LNZA shares declined by 7.19% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.9 million.
  • AirJoule Technologies AIRJ shares decreased by 5.87% to $4.17. The company's market cap stands at $251.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

