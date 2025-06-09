11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- K Wave Media KWM shares rose 55.1% to $5.28 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $333.6 million.
- Sound Group SOGP stock increased by 27.07% to $1.69. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.
- Creative Realities CREX stock increased by 16.81% to $3.92. The company's market cap stands at $41.2 million.
- AST SpaceMobile ASTS shares rose 15.99% to $36.18. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 billion.
- E W Scripps SSP shares rose 14.77% to $2.48. The company's market cap stands at $217.0 million.
Losers
- EPWK Holdings EPWK shares declined by 10.6% to $0.56 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.
- Newsmax NMAX stock declined by 9.95% to $15.12. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
- Arena Group Holdings AREN stock declined by 9.34% to $5.05. The company's market cap stands at $240.1 million.
- Kartoon Studios TOON stock declined by 9.23% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $36.8 million.
- TNL Mediagene TNMG stock declined by 9.15% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.
- GIBO Holdings GIBO stock declined by 8.81% to $1.97. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
