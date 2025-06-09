June 9, 2025 1:06 PM 1 min read

11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • K Wave Media KWM shares rose 55.1% to $5.28 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $333.6 million.
  • Sound Group SOGP stock increased by 27.07% to $1.69. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.
  • Creative Realities CREX stock increased by 16.81% to $3.92. The company's market cap stands at $41.2 million.
  • AST SpaceMobile ASTS shares rose 15.99% to $36.18. The company's market cap stands at $8.6 billion.
  • E W Scripps SSP shares rose 14.77% to $2.48. The company's market cap stands at $217.0 million.

Losers

  • EPWK Holdings EPWK shares declined by 10.6% to $0.56 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million.
  • Newsmax NMAX stock declined by 9.95% to $15.12. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 billion.
  • Arena Group Holdings AREN stock declined by 9.34% to $5.05. The company's market cap stands at $240.1 million.
  • Kartoon Studios TOON stock declined by 9.23% to $0.77. The company's market cap stands at $36.8 million.
  • TNL Mediagene TNMG stock declined by 9.15% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $14.6 million.
  • GIBO Holdings GIBO stock declined by 8.81% to $1.97. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

