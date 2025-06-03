12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- VCI Global VCIG shares increased by 12.5% to $3.5 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million.
- 374Water SCWO stock increased by 10.81% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.0 million.
- Hong Kong Pharma Digital HKPD shares rose 6.32% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $18.4 million.
- ClearSign Technologies CLIR shares rose 5.99% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.1 million.
- Webus International WETO shares rose 5.73% to $2.58. The company's market cap stands at $56.7 million.
- Volato Group SOAR stock rose 5.7% to $2.78. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.
Losers
- Multi Ways Holdings MWG stock declined by 7.5% to $0.27 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million.
- Conduent CNDT stock decreased by 6.12% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $372.2 million.
- Northann NCL stock declined by 5.25% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $59.9 million.
- CleanCore Solutions ZONE shares decreased by 4.4% to $3.43. The company's market cap stands at $27.3 million.
- Haoxin Holdings HXHX stock declined by 4.14% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $25.4 million.
- New Century Logistics NCEW stock declined by 3.91% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.4 million.
