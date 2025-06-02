12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Applied Digital APLD stock increased by 46.4% to $10.0 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- Brand Engagement Network BNAI shares increased by 36.37% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.
- Alpha Technology Group ATGL stock rose 33.07% to $35.0. The company's market cap stands at $576.1 million.
- CISO Global CISO shares moved upwards by 24.69% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 million.
- WidePoint WYY stock rose 20.93% to $3.64. The company's market cap stands at $35.6 million.
- Movano MOVE stock moved upwards by 20.55% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
Losers
- MicroAlgo MLGO stock decreased by 12.3% to $1.28 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million.
- SemiLEDs LEDS shares fell 12.09% to $2.62. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 million.
- Upland Software UPLD shares decreased by 11.54% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.4 million.
- Yxt.Com Group Holding YXT stock declined by 11.05% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $51.3 million.
- Pony AI PONY shares fell 10.86% to $17.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 billion.
- Gryphon Digital Mining GRYP shares declined by 10.82% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
APLDApplied Digital Corp
$10.2450.0%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
84.83
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
56.49
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
ATGLAlpha Technology Group Ltd
$35.0033.1%
BNAIBrand Engagement Network Inc
$0.379035.8%
CISOCISO Global Inc
$1.0225.8%
GRYPGryphon Digital Mining Inc
$1.07-10.8%
LEDSSemiLEDs Corp
$2.79-6.38%
MLGOMicroAlgo Inc
$1.26-13.7%
MOVEMovano Inc
$0.59719.08%
PONYPony AI Inc
$18.85-2.13%
UPLDUpland Software Inc
$2.02-6.48%
WYYWidePoint Corp
$3.7022.9%
YXTYxt.Com Group Holding Ltd
$0.97001.04%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in