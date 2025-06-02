June 2, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Applied Digital APLD stock increased by 46.4% to $10.0 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
  • Brand Engagement Network BNAI shares increased by 36.37% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.
  • Alpha Technology Group ATGL stock rose 33.07% to $35.0. The company's market cap stands at $576.1 million.
  • CISO Global CISO shares moved upwards by 24.69% to $1.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.3 million.
  • WidePoint WYY stock rose 20.93% to $3.64. The company's market cap stands at $35.6 million.
  • Movano MOVE stock moved upwards by 20.55% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.

Losers

  • MicroAlgo MLGO stock decreased by 12.3% to $1.28 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million.
  • SemiLEDs LEDS shares fell 12.09% to $2.62. The company's market cap stands at $18.8 million.
  • Upland Software UPLD shares decreased by 11.54% to $1.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.4 million.
  • Yxt.Com Group Holding YXT stock declined by 11.05% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $51.3 million.
  • Pony AI PONY shares fell 10.86% to $17.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 billion.
  • Gryphon Digital Mining GRYP shares declined by 10.82% to $1.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $77.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

