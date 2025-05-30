May 30, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Fitell FTEL stock increased by 6.8% to $0.48 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million.
  • Venu Holding VENU shares moved upwards by 6.55% to $9.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $378.3 million.
  • FAT Brands FATBP stock rose 5.8% to $2.37.
  • GEN Restaurant Group GENK shares moved upwards by 4.84% to $3.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.
  • Fossil Group, Inc. - 7% Senior Notes due 2026 FOSLL stock increased by 4.59% to $16.61.
  • Fly-E Group FLYE stock increased by 4.38% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.

Losers

  • ContextLogic LOGC stock decreased by 17.3% to $6.78 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.9 million.
  • LiveWire Gr LVWR shares declined by 8.67% to $4.11. The company's market cap stands at $836.6 million.
  • Tilly's TLYS shares declined by 7.7% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.8 million.
  • Amesite AMST shares declined by 5.5% to $2.75. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.
  • SharpLink Gaming SBET shares decreased by 4.84% to $73.0. The company's market cap stands at $50.9 million.
  • High Roller Technologies ROLR stock fell 4.82% to $4.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AMST Logo
AMSTAmesite Inc
$2.75-2.14%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
50.00
Growth
9.64
Quality
Not Available
Value
5.08
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
FATBP Logo
FATBPFAT Brands Inc
$2.24-4.68%
FLYE Logo
FLYEFly-E Group Inc
$0.516716.6%
FOSLL Logo
FOSLLFossil Group, Inc. - 7% Senior Notes due 2026
$15.88-8.21%
FTEL Logo
FTELFitell Corp
$0.4650-14.3%
GENK Logo
GENKGEN Restaurant Group Inc
$3.467.45%
LOGC Logo
LOGCContextLogic Inc
$6.90-14.9%
LVWR Logo
LVWRLiveWire Group Inc
$4.2046.3%
ROLR Logo
ROLRHigh Roller Technologies Inc
$4.1551.5%
SBET Logo
SBETSharpLink Gaming Inc
$76.35-3.61%
TLYS Logo
TLYSTilly's Inc
$1.3624.8%
VENU Logo
VENUVenu Holding Corp
$11.70-9.23%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved