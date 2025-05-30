12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Fitell FTEL stock increased by 6.8% to $0.48 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million.
- Venu Holding VENU shares moved upwards by 6.55% to $9.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $378.3 million.
- FAT Brands FATBP stock rose 5.8% to $2.37.
- GEN Restaurant Group GENK shares moved upwards by 4.84% to $3.46. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.
- Fossil Group, Inc. - 7% Senior Notes due 2026 FOSLL stock increased by 4.59% to $16.61.
- Fly-E Group FLYE stock increased by 4.38% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.
Losers
- ContextLogic LOGC stock decreased by 17.3% to $6.78 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $180.9 million.
- LiveWire Gr LVWR shares declined by 8.67% to $4.11. The company's market cap stands at $836.6 million.
- Tilly's TLYS shares declined by 7.7% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.8 million.
- Amesite AMST shares declined by 5.5% to $2.75. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.
- SharpLink Gaming SBET shares decreased by 4.84% to $73.0. The company's market cap stands at $50.9 million.
- High Roller Technologies ROLR stock fell 4.82% to $4.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.9 million.
