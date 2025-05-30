May 30, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Global Interactive GITS shares moved upwards by 108.4% to $1.98 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
  • Super League Enterprise SLE shares moved upwards by 35.28% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
  • Starz Entertainment STRZ shares moved upwards by 19.24% to $19.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $328.9 million.
  • Mega Matrix MPU stock rose 11.25% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.4 million.
  • Able View Global ABLV stock rose 9.73% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $61.2 million.
  • Haoxi Health Technology HAO shares increased by 9.28% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.

Losers

  • CTRL Group MCTR shares fell 19.6% to $4.72 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $72.2 million.
  • AirNet Technology ANTE stock fell 17.75% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.
  • Newsmax NMAX shares decreased by 17.05% to $18.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
  • QMMM Holdings QMMM stock fell 16.16% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million.
  • Arena Group Holdings AREN stock fell 15.73% to $4.02. The company's market cap stands at $191.1 million.
  • Phoenix New Media FENG stock declined by 11.77% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Stock Score

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
