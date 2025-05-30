12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Global Interactive GITS shares moved upwards by 108.4% to $1.98 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
- Super League Enterprise SLE shares moved upwards by 35.28% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
- Starz Entertainment STRZ shares moved upwards by 19.24% to $19.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $328.9 million.
- Mega Matrix MPU stock rose 11.25% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.4 million.
- Able View Global ABLV stock rose 9.73% to $1.24. The company's market cap stands at $61.2 million.
- Haoxi Health Technology HAO shares increased by 9.28% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.
Losers
- CTRL Group MCTR shares fell 19.6% to $4.72 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $72.2 million.
- AirNet Technology ANTE stock fell 17.75% to $0.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 million.
- Newsmax NMAX shares decreased by 17.05% to $18.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- QMMM Holdings QMMM stock fell 16.16% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.7 million.
- Arena Group Holdings AREN stock fell 15.73% to $4.02. The company's market cap stands at $191.1 million.
- Phoenix New Media FENG stock declined by 11.77% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $25.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ABLVAble View Global Inc
$1.04-7.96%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
82.94
Growth
Not Available
Quality
Not Available
Value
58.16
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
ANTEAirNet Technology Inc
$0.6947-18.3%
ARENThe Arena Group Holdings Inc
$4.04-15.3%
FENGPhoenix New Media Ltd
$2.10-11.8%
GITSGlobal Interactive Technologies Inc
$1.95105.3%
HAOHaoxi Health Technology Ltd
$1.496.18%
MCTRCTRL Group Ltd
$4.63-21.3%
MPUMega Matrix Inc
$0.970111.4%
NMAXNewsmax Inc
$18.50-17.1%
QMMMQMMM Holdings Ltd
$1.10-15.4%
SLESuper League Enterprise Inc
$0.239952.8%
STRZStarz Entertainment Corp
$19.7319.5%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in