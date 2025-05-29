May 29, 2025 1:07 PM 2 min read

11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • TruGolf Holdings TRUG stock rose 76.2% to $0.37 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million.
  • LZ Technology Hldgs LZMH stock moved upwards by 44.54% to $28.2. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 billion.
  • Haoxi Health Technology HAO shares moved upwards by 17.64% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
  • Amber International AMBR stock increased by 15.24% to $9.45. The company's market cap stands at $855.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Reading Intl RDIB stock moved upwards by 14.76% to $11.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $267.2 million.

Losers

  • Super League Enterprise SLE shares fell 40.9% to $0.14 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.
  • FingerMotion FNGR shares declined by 15.74% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.4 million.
  • QMMM Holdings QMMM shares declined by 11.83% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $22.4 million.
  • NIP Group NIPG stock fell 10.32% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.5 million.
  • TEN Holdings XHLD shares fell 9.31% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million.
  • BloomZ BLMZ shares fell 8.66% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

