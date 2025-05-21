12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Star Equity Hldgs STRR stock increased by 24.5% to $2.74 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 million.
- Urban Outfitters URBN shares increased by 9.07% to $65.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Jinxin Technology Holding NAMI stock increased by 7.14% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $225.6 million.
- Allurion Technologies ALUR shares rose 5.65% to $2.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million.
- Top Win International TOPW shares rose 5.28% to $9.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $231.2 million.
- Newegg Commerce NEGG stock moved upwards by 5.26% to $6.01. The company's market cap stands at $117.0 million.
Losers
- Lottery.com LTRY stock fell 8.4% to $1.63 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $30.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- MKDWell Tech MKDW stock decreased by 7.67% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $43.0 million.
- U Power UCAR shares decreased by 7.47% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.
- Ollie's Bargain Outlet OLLI shares fell 5.0% to $110.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 billion.
- JX Luxventure Group JXG shares fell 4.75% to $2.41. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million. As per the press release, FY earnings came out 4 days ago.
- J-Long Group JL shares fell 4.67% to $4.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
