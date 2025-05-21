May 21, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Hyperscale Data GPUS stock rose 68.5% to $7.77 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Northann NCL shares increased by 17.64% to $0.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $39.8 million.
  • Dycom Industries DY stock increased by 16.59% to $225.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Haoxin Holdings HXHX stock rose 11.21% to $1.53. The company's market cap stands at $21.1 million.
  • Energy Focus EFOI shares moved upwards by 9.93% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.
  • Primega Group Holdings ZDAI stock rose 9.43% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million.

Losers

  • Elong Power Holding ELPW shares declined by 33.2% to $4.39 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $219.7 million.
  • Webus International WETO shares fell 25.08% to $2.42. The company's market cap stands at $53.2 million.
  • Expion360 XPON shares fell 16.02% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Toppoint Holdings TOPP shares fell 15.43% to $1.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Armlogi Holding BTOC shares declined by 14.33% to $1.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Volato Group SOAR stock decreased by 11.16% to $2.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

