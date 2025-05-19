12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- bioAffinity Technologies BIAF stock rose 26.7% to $0.29 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock rose 15.38% to $0.01.
- Armata Pharmaceuticals ARMP stock moved upwards by 13.5% to $2.69. The company's market cap stands at $97.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Polyrizon PLRZ stock moved upwards by 8.33% to $0.01.
- MSP Recovery MSPR shares increased by 7.33% to $1.61. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.
- Neumora Therapeutics NMRA stock moved upwards by 6.29% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $118.7 million.
Losers
- Ekso Bionics Holdings EKSO stock declined by 26.3% to $0.24 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.
- Lipella Pharmaceuticals LIPO shares declined by 14.63% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Cibus CBUS shares fell 13.47% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $88.2 million.
- Aspire Biopharma Hldgs ASBP stock declined by 10.64% to $0.22. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.
- Aethlon Medical AEMD shares fell 8.42% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million.
- Biodexa Pharmaceuticals BDRX shares declined by 6.26% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
