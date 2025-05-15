12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Click Holdings CLIK shares increased by 153.1% to $0.71 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 million.
- Graphjet Tech GTI stock rose 71.23% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.3 million.
- Innovative Solns ISSC stock rose 29.38% to $9.51. The company's market cap stands at $166.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Bitcoin Depot BTM stock moved upwards by 22.35% to $2.08. The company's market cap stands at $45.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- New Horizon Aircraft HOVR shares rose 20.86% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.
- NV5 Global NVEE stock increased by 18.43% to $22.32. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
Losers
- Shoals Technologies Gr SHLS shares declined by 25.5% to $4.55 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $761.4 million.
- Primega Group Holdings PGHL shares decreased by 20.25% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $20.9 million.
- High-Trend International HTCO stock declined by 14.25% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $41.4 million.
- Northann NCL shares decreased by 13.93% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $30.4 million.
- Lichen International LICN stock fell 12.61% to $5.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.
- T1 Energy TE shares decreased by 11.94% to $1.36. The company's market cap stands at $191.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
