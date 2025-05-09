12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Forward Air FWRD stock increased by 11.2% to $18.14 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $551.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- C3is CISS stock moved upwards by 9.3% to $4.11. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.
- Volato Group SOAR shares moved upwards by 8.73% to $2.48. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
- PS International Group PSIG shares moved upwards by 8.51% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.
- Aeries Technology AERT shares moved upwards by 7.31% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.4 million.
- LanzaTech Global LNZA stock rose 6.12% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $45.9 million.
Losers
- Vast Renewables VSTE shares declined by 15.1% to $0.12 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
- Solidion Technology STI stock decreased by 8.31% to $0.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.
- Click Holdings CLIK stock decreased by 7.13% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.
- Nuvve Holding NVVE shares declined by 6.48% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.
- Momentus MNTS shares fell 5.99% to $1.57. The company's market cap stands at $8.2 million.
- JE Cleantech Hldgs JCSE stock fell 5.19% to $1.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
