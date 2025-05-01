10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Zoomcar Holdings ZCAR shares increased by 30.0% to $5.29 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 million.
- Vestis VSTS shares increased by 19.97% to $10.51. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Ryde Group RYDE shares moved upwards by 16.95% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.
- Jayud Global Logistics JYD shares increased by 8.89% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $22.0 million.
- NET Power NPWR stock increased by 7.64% to $1.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $142.0 million.
- Array Technologies ARRY shares increased by 7.53% to $5.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $783.9 million.
Losers
- Zeo Energy ZEO shares decreased by 15.7% to $1.4 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.
- Freight Technologies FRGT shares fell 9.68% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
- Fusion Fuel Green HTOO stock decreased by 7.63% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.
- FTAI Aviation FTAI shares decreased by 6.18% to $100.5. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
