12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Baijiayun Group RTC stock rose 49.6% to $0.32 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.
  • Fatpipe FATN shares increased by 38.23% to $12.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.6 million.
  • SMX (Security Matters) SMX shares rose 35.27% to $1.98. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.
  • Ostin Technology Group OST stock increased by 20.69% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $61.5 million.
  • CISO Global CISO stock increased by 18.33% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.
  • Sonim Technologies SONM stock moved upwards by 16.66% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.

Losers

  • FOXO Technologies FOXO shares decreased by 22.9% to $0.08 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • BeLive Hldgs BLIV stock decreased by 15.55% to $2.77. The company's market cap stands at $29.3 million.
  • MicroAlgo MLGO stock decreased by 14.92% to $7.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.7 million.
  • Marin Software MRIN stock decreased by 13.18% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million.
  • Soluna Holdings SLNH stock fell 12.02% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.
  • Helport AI HPAI shares declined by 9.1% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

