12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Baijiayun Group RTC stock rose 49.6% to $0.32 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.
- Fatpipe FATN shares increased by 38.23% to $12.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.6 million.
- SMX (Security Matters) SMX shares rose 35.27% to $1.98. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.
- Ostin Technology Group OST stock increased by 20.69% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $61.5 million.
- CISO Global CISO stock increased by 18.33% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.
- Sonim Technologies SONM stock moved upwards by 16.66% to $1.68. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 million.
Losers
- FOXO Technologies FOXO shares decreased by 22.9% to $0.08 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- BeLive Hldgs BLIV stock decreased by 15.55% to $2.77. The company's market cap stands at $29.3 million.
- MicroAlgo MLGO stock decreased by 14.92% to $7.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $70.7 million.
- Marin Software MRIN stock decreased by 13.18% to $0.46. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million.
- Soluna Holdings SLNH stock fell 12.02% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.
- Helport AI HPAI shares declined by 9.1% to $5.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $185.6 million.
