April 15, 2025

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

  • Snail SNAL shares moved upwards by 24.9% to $1.2 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.3 million.
  • Gamehaus Holdings GMHS shares moved upwards by 20.5% to $1.59. The company's market cap stands at $85.1 million.
  • AirNet Technology ANTE shares moved upwards by 17.79% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.
  • Stran & Co SWAG shares rose 17.64% to $1.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • GDEV GDEV stock increased by 16.46% to $12.02. The company's market cap stands at $217.6 million.
  • Motorsport Games MSGM stock moved upwards by 14.85% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.

Losers

  • TNL Mediagene TNMG stock decreased by 12.6% to $0.43 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.
  • Token Cat TC stock decreased by 11.0% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.
  • Haoxi Health Technology HAO stock declined by 10.08% to $1.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.
  • Able View Global ABLV stock declined by 9.92% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $42.6 million.
  • TEN Holdings XHLD stock decreased by 9.67% to $0.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.8 million.
  • NextPlat NXPL shares declined by 9.11% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/

