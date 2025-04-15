12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Mural Oncology MURA stock increased by 145.5% to $2.53 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.5 million.
- Skye Bioscience SKYE stock moved upwards by 36.64% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $55.4 million.
- Dogwood Therapeutics DWTX stock moved upwards by 32.57% to $3.98. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
- Phio Pharma PHIO shares increased by 29.47% to $2.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.6 million.
- Verve Therapeutics VERV shares increased by 24.51% to $5.13. The company's market cap stands at $455.5 million.
- Aptorum Gr APM stock rose 21.12% to $0.99. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.
Losers
- Spruce Biosciences SPRB stock declined by 55.9% to $0.14 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- MetaVia MTVA stock declined by 37.78% to $1.15. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.
- MSP Recovery MSPR shares decreased by 22.27% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
- Impact BioMedical IBO shares declined by 22.26% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.2 million.
- Geovax Labs GOVX shares decreased by 21.73% to $0.84. The company's market cap stands at $7.9 million.
- Sharps Technology STSS stock fell 19.3% to $0.03.
