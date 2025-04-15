11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- SUNation Energy SUNE stock moved upwards by 18.1% to $0.03 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- Resources Connection RGP shares moved upwards by 13.57% to $6.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $204.8 million.
- Babcock & Wilcox BW stock rose 6.51% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $41.4 million.
- Skycorp Solar Group PN shares moved upwards by 5.84% to $3.08. The company's market cap stands at $83.1 million.
- Energy Vault Holdings NRGV shares rose 5.51% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.2 million.
Losers
- Toro TORO shares decreased by 26.3% to $1.74 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million.
- Xos XOS stock fell 19.17% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million.
- YY Group Holding YYGH shares decreased by 14.98% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.1 million.
- LATAM Airlines Group LTM shares declined by 8.2% to $27.01. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 billion.
- Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV shares declined by 7.7% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
- Heramba Electric PITA stock declined by 7.45% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.
