April 15, 2025

11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • SUNation Energy SUNE stock moved upwards by 18.1% to $0.03 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
  • Resources Connection RGP shares moved upwards by 13.57% to $6.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $204.8 million.
  • Babcock & Wilcox BW stock rose 6.51% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $41.4 million.
  • Skycorp Solar Group PN shares moved upwards by 5.84% to $3.08. The company's market cap stands at $83.1 million.
  • Energy Vault Holdings NRGV shares rose 5.51% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.2 million.

Losers

  • Toro TORO shares decreased by 26.3% to $1.74 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million.
  • Xos XOS stock fell 19.17% to $2.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million.
  • YY Group Holding YYGH shares decreased by 14.98% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.1 million.
  • LATAM Airlines Group LTM shares declined by 8.2% to $27.01. The company's market cap stands at $8.1 billion.
  • Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV shares declined by 7.7% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
  • Heramba Electric PITA stock declined by 7.45% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

