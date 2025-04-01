April 1, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Gainers

  • Cloudastructure CSAI shares rose 113.1% to $9.46 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.2 million.
  • SatixFy Communications SATX shares increased by 66.25% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $166.7 million.
  • PicoCELA PCLA shares rose 15.8% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.3 million.
  • Bridgeline Digital BLIN stock moved upwards by 12.83% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.
  • Sonim Technologies SONM stock increased by 12.14% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.
  • Global Engine Group GLE shares rose 11.99% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.3 million.

Losers

  • Cambium Networks CMBM stock decreased by 51.5% to $0.34 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million.
  • DatChat DATS stock declined by 18.66% to $3.14. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.
  • Movano MOVE shares declined by 13.12% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
  • Pony AI PONY shares decreased by 13.04% to $7.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
  • MicroAlgo MLGO shares declined by 11.49% to $21.46. The company's market cap stands at $214.0 million.
  • Gorilla Tech Gr GRRR shares decreased by 11.26% to $26.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $485.0 million. As per the news, the FY earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

BLIN Logo
BLINBridgeline Digital Inc
$1.6712.8%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum90.48
Growth1.01
Quality-
Value29.85
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CMBM Logo
CMBMCambium Networks Corp
$0.3597-49.0%
CSAI Logo
CSAICloudastructure Inc
$9.35110.6%
DATS Logo
DATSDatChat Inc
$3.12-19.2%
GLE Logo
GLEGlobal Engine Group Holding Ltd
$1.829.63%
GRRR Logo
GRRRGorilla Technology Group Inc
$26.04-12.0%
MLGO Logo
MLGOMicroAlgo Inc
$21.40-11.7%
MOVE Logo
MOVEMovano Inc
$1.66-9.29%
PCLA Logo
PCLAPicoCELA Inc
$0.665016.7%
PONY Logo
PONYPony AI Inc
$8.860.45%
SATX Logo
SATXSatixFy Communications Ltd
$1.9764.4%
SONM Logo
SONMSonim Technologies Inc
$2.297.01%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved