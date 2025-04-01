12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Cloudastructure CSAI shares rose 113.1% to $9.46 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.2 million.
- SatixFy Communications SATX shares increased by 66.25% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $166.7 million.
- PicoCELA PCLA shares rose 15.8% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.3 million.
- Bridgeline Digital BLIN stock moved upwards by 12.83% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.4 million.
- Sonim Technologies SONM stock increased by 12.14% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.
- Global Engine Group GLE shares rose 11.99% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.3 million.
Losers
- Cambium Networks CMBM stock decreased by 51.5% to $0.34 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $9.6 million.
- DatChat DATS stock declined by 18.66% to $3.14. The company's market cap stands at $13.2 million.
- Movano MOVE shares declined by 13.12% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
- Pony AI PONY shares decreased by 13.04% to $7.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.
- MicroAlgo MLGO shares declined by 11.49% to $21.46. The company's market cap stands at $214.0 million.
- Gorilla Tech Gr GRRR shares decreased by 11.26% to $26.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $485.0 million. As per the news, the FY earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
