12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Impact BioMedical IBO stock moved upwards by 22.7% to $2.7 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 million.
  • Ocean Biomedical OCEA stock increased by 15.41% to $0.1. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
  • Acrivon Therapeutics ACRV shares increased by 11.09% to $2.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.5 million.
  • ProPhase Labs PRPH stock increased by 10.41% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.
  • Zentalis Pharma ZNTL shares rose 7.94% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $135.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Immunome IMNM shares rose 7.19% to $7.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $660.8 million.

Losers

  • Petros Pharma PTPI stock decreased by 20.8% to $0.11 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
  • OSR Holdings OSRH stock fell 12.14% to $3.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.1 million.
  • Alvotech ALVO stock fell 9.1% to $10.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • AEON Biopharma AEON shares decreased by 8.71% to $0.64. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Applied DNA Sciences APDN stock fell 8.0% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.
  • SILO Pharma SILO stock fell 5.84% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

