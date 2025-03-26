12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Impact BioMedical IBO stock moved upwards by 22.7% to $2.7 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $31.0 million.
- Ocean Biomedical OCEA stock increased by 15.41% to $0.1. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
- Acrivon Therapeutics ACRV shares increased by 11.09% to $2.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $87.5 million.
- ProPhase Labs PRPH stock increased by 10.41% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.
- Zentalis Pharma ZNTL shares rose 7.94% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $135.3 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Immunome IMNM shares rose 7.19% to $7.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $660.8 million.
Losers
- Petros Pharma PTPI stock decreased by 20.8% to $0.11 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
- OSR Holdings OSRH stock fell 12.14% to $3.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $64.1 million.
- Alvotech ALVO stock fell 9.1% to $10.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- AEON Biopharma AEON shares decreased by 8.71% to $0.64. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Applied DNA Sciences APDN stock fell 8.0% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.
- SILO Pharma SILO stock fell 5.84% to $1.28. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ACRVAcrivon Therapeutics Inc
$2.80-48.0%
Edge Rankings
Momentum22.22
Growth-
Quality-
Value-
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
AEONAEON Biopharma Inc
--%
ALVOAlvotech
$10.50-9.95%
APDNApplied DNA Sciences Inc
$2.04-2.86%
IBOImpact BioMedical Inc
--%
IMNMImmunome Inc
$7.538.35%
OCEAOcean Biomedical Inc
$0.099775.5%
OSRHOSR Holdings Inc
$3.37110.6%
PRPHProPhase Labs Inc
$0.530110.4%
PTPIPetros Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.1188105.5%
SILOSILO Pharma Inc
$1.28-4.43%
ZNTLZentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc
$1.901.60%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in