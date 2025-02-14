February 14, 2025 4:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Jet AI JTAI stock increased by 132.6% to $6.0 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.5 million.
  • flyExclusive FLYX stock rose 29.55% to $4.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $339.0 million.
  • 1847 Holdings EFSH shares moved upwards by 17.95% to $0.2. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
  • Kadant KAI stock rose 12.93% to $399.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Huachen AI Parking Mgmt HCAI stock moved upwards by 12.84% to $4.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $141.1 million.
  • Zoomcar Holdings ZCAR stock increased by 12.83% to $1.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Losers

  • Mynaric MYNA stock declined by 37.5% to $0.27 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.
  • Mobile Infrastructure BEEP stock fell 19.31% to $3.01. The company's market cap stands at $127.8 million.
  • Innovative Solns ISSC stock fell 15.49% to $8.95. The company's market cap stands at $156.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Energous WATT shares declined by 9.87% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $8.3 million.
  • Nixxy NIXX stock declined by 8.06% to $2.51. The company's market cap stands at $37.4 million.
  • Falcons Beyond Global FBYD stock decreased by 7.49% to $6.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $253.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

