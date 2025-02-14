February 14, 2025 7:05 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Virpax Pharmaceuticals VRPX shares increased by 85.7% to $0.54 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.
  • Moleculin Biotech MBRX stock moved upwards by 60.62% to $2.04. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.
  • CNS Pharma CNSP stock moved upwards by 25.88% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.
  • Creative Medical Tech CELZ shares increased by 22.44% to $5.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million.
  • Certara CERT shares rose 15.15% to $16.41. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 billion.
  • Matinas BioPharma Hldgs MTNB shares moved upwards by 11.6% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 million.

Losers

  • NKGen Biotech NKGN stock declined by 21.1% to $0.61 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million.
  • ProPhase Labs PRPH stock decreased by 20.59% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.
  • Artiva Biotherapeutics ARTV stock fell 14.97% to $3.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $82.8 million.
  • Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock decreased by 14.42% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.
  • Tivic Health Systems TIVC stock fell 14.37% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
  • Avinger AVGR stock declined by 13.22% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

