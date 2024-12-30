12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Polyrizon PLRZ shares increased by 65.2% to $2.71 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.3 million.
- Vincerx Pharma VINC stock moved upwards by 57.47% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.
- Marinus Pharma MRNS shares rose 42.43% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $29.1 million.
- Autonomix Medical AMIX shares rose 39.39% to $4.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.1 million.
- Ontrak OTRK shares moved upwards by 17.64% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $7.5 million.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals QNRX stock rose 15.29% to $0.63. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
Losers
- Traws Pharma TRAW shares declined by 40.0% to $8.06 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $24.3 million.
- CEL-SCI CVM stock decreased by 29.97% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $26.8 million.
- Beyond Air XAIR shares declined by 13.64% to $0.38. The company's market cap stands at $27.4 million.
- Abpro Hldgs ABP stock fell 12.48% to $3.93. The company's market cap stands at $203.6 million.
- Senseonics Holdings SENS stock fell 10.66% to $0.53. The company's market cap stands at $314.9 million.
- China Pharma Holding CPHI stock declined by 9.91% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in