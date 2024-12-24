12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Avinger AVGR stock increased by 169.3% to $1.73 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million.
- Carmell CTCX stock moved upwards by 85.32% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.
- Tivic Health Systems TIVC stock rose 69.47% to $0.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.
- NeueHealth NEUE shares rose 63.57% to $7.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.4 million.
- 180 Life Sciences ATNF shares rose 39.03% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
- Theriva Biologics TOVX shares increased by 23.07% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
Losers
- KalVista Pharma KALV stock fell 20.7% to $7.0 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $345.9 million.
- Anebulo Pharmaceuticals ANEB shares declined by 16.0% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million.
- Dogwood Therapeutics DWTX stock declined by 13.61% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
- Traws Pharma TRAW stock fell 12.1% to $11.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.4 million.
- Astria Therapeutics ATXS stock fell 11.77% to $8.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $474.0 million.
- Ocean Biomedical OCEA stock fell 11.74% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
