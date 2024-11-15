12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- CERo Therapeutics Hldgs CERO stock increased by 71.0% to $0.32 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $48.1 million.
- QT Imaging Holdings QTI shares moved upwards by 18.58% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $12.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- TC BioPharm (Holdings) TCBP shares rose 18.02% to $0.77.
- Alpha Teknova TKNO stock rose 14.17% to $7.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $399.2 million.
- Gain Therapeutics GANX shares rose 14.04% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- iSpecimen ISPC stock increased by 14.02% to $4.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
Losers
- TFF Pharmaceuticals TFFP shares fell 71.9% to $0.45 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.
- Eyenovia EYEN shares decreased by 60.02% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Akoya Biosciences AKYA stock declined by 31.31% to $2.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.4 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- GRI Bio GRI shares declined by 20.85% to $0.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Tivic Health Systems TIVC shares declined by 17.66% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Carmell CTCX shares decreased by 13.44% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in