12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Tevogen Bio Holdings TVGN shares rose 123.5% to $0.85 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $144.7 million.
- Inventiva IVA shares increased by 67.19% to $3.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.4 million.
- Longboard Pharmaceuticals LBPH stock rose 51.28% to $58.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 billion.
- Immuron IMRN shares rose 18.18% to $2.6. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.
- Jasper Therapeutics JSPR stock increased by 15.05% to $17.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $260.8 million.
- Rani Therapeutics Hldgs RANI shares rose 13.86% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.3 million.
Losers
- Molecular Templates MTEM shares declined by 78.5% to $0.32 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.
- NewGenIvf Group NIVF shares fell 16.77% to $0.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million.
- Dogwood Therapeutics DWTX shares declined by 11.9% to $3.63. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.
- HealthStream HSTM shares declined by 8.87% to $26.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $790.6 million.
- GRI Bio GRI stock decreased by 7.74% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 million.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals VRPX shares declined by 7.65% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.
