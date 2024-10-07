12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- Safe Pro Group SPAI stock increased by 27.7% to $2.46 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $33.7 million.
- Surf Air Mobility SRFM stock rose 26.28% to $2.45. The company's market cap stands at $31.4 million.
- Polar Power POLA stock moved upwards by 24.34% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.
- EHang Holdings EH stock moved upwards by 18.1% to $20.69. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- SolarMax Technology SMXT shares rose 17.37% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $32.7 million.
- Simpple SPPL stock rose 14.7% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million.
Losers
- Laser Photonics LASE stock fell 33.4% to $4.7 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $71.7 million.
- Graphex Gr GRFX stock fell 20.3% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million.
- Freight Technologies FRGT shares decreased by 15.13% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
- noco-noco NCNC shares declined by 12.56% to $0.12. The company's market cap stands at $22.1 million.
- Heramba Electric PITA shares decreased by 11.86% to $1.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.4 million.
- Primega Group Holdings PGHL stock declined by 11.76% to $10.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $253.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
