12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Prenetics Global PRE stock increased by 7.9% to $5.18 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $63.2 million.
- Chromocell Therapeutics CHRO shares rose 5.39% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
- Nuwellis NUWE shares rose 5.3% to $1.39. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
- MiNK Therapeutics INKT stock moved upwards by 4.99% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.6 million.
- Accolade ACCD shares rose 4.8% to $3.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $314.4 million.
- Tharimmune THAR shares rose 4.76% to $2.2. The company's market cap stands at $2.5 million.
Losers
- Trevena TRVN shares fell 42.5% to $2.65 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.2 million.
- Entero Therapeutics ENTO shares declined by 16.63% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.
- NKGen Biotech NKGN shares fell 14.25% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.
- Kazia Therapeutics KZIA shares fell 10.12% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million.
- Carmell CTCX shares declined by 9.63% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.
- Silexion Therapeutics SLXN stock fell 6.77% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
