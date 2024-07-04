11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- JX Luxventure JXJT shares increased by 13.3% to $1.7 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.
- Koss KOSS shares increased by 9.59% to $11.65. The company's market cap stands at $107.8 million.
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock rose 7.27% to $0.29. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 million.
- Kirkland's KIRK shares rose 4.99% to $1.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.9 million.
- Rent the Runway RENT stock increased by 4.95% to $15.46. The company's market cap stands at $57.5 million.
Losers
- ToughBuilt Industries TBLT stock fell 10.8% to $4.47 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.4 million.
- BurgerFi International BFI shares declined by 9.16% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
- Golden Heaven Group Hldgs GDHG stock fell 4.85% to $0.18. The company's market cap stands at $9.4 million.
- ContextLogic LOGC shares decreased by 4.6% to $5.49. The company's market cap stands at $134.3 million.
- Lead Real Estate Co LRE shares decreased by 3.72% to $1.81. The company's market cap stands at $24.6 million.
- SRM Entertainment SRM stock declined by 3.51% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $11.1 million.
