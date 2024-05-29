12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Gainers
- NeoVolta NEOV shares increased by 21.2% to $3.0 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.7 million.
- Globavend Holdings GVH shares rose 16.33% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million.
- New Horizon Aircraft HOVR shares moved upwards by 13.7% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million.
- ShiftPixy PIXY stock rose 10.52% to $1.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.7 million.
- Nuburu BURU shares rose 7.73% to $0.16. The company's market cap stands at $6.0 million.
- Astra Space ASTR shares increased by 6.72% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $14.0 million.
Losers
- AERWINS Technologies AWIN shares fell 34.0% to $6.03 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- MDU Resources Gr MDU stock decreased by 20.26% to $20.12. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion.
- WANG & LEE Group WLGS shares declined by 15.06% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
- Columbus McKinnon CMCO stock fell 13.5% to $38.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
- American Airlines Gr AAL stock decreased by 8.56% to $12.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 billion.
- Nano Nuclear Energy NNE shares decreased by 7.66% to $5.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
