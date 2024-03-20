12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Loading...
Loading...
Gainers
- Etao International Co ETAO shares increased by 180.5% to $0.4 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $40.4 million.
- Jaguar Health JAGX stock rose 42.96% to $0.1. The company's market cap stands at $20.3 million.
- Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA stock increased by 33.28% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $560.6 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- FibroBiologics FBLG shares rose 15.49% to $12.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $412.2 million.
- SCWorx WORX stock increased by 14.08% to $3.24. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals PIRS stock increased by 11.36% to $0.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.7 million.
Losers
- Ontrak OTRK stock fell 22.7% to $0.34 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.
- Lifecore Biomedical LFCR stock decreased by 20.45% to $5.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $168.8 million.
- Autolus Therapeutics AUTL shares decreased by 13.06% to $5.39. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Trxade Health MEDS shares declined by 12.96% to $18.0. The company's market cap stands at $21.6 million.
- Aquestive Therapeutics AQST shares declined by 11.99% to $4.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $344.5 million.
- Bone Biologics BBLG stock decreased by 7.5% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Loading...
Loading...
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
We simplify the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in