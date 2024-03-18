12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Loading...
Loading...
Gainers
- AERWINS Technologies AWIN stock rose 8.1% to $0.08 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.
- Astra Space ASTR stock moved upwards by 5.75% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million.
- VCI Global VCIG stock rose 5.26% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $45.6 million.
- Advent Technologies Hldgs ADN shares moved upwards by 4.92% to $0.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.2 million.
- Velo3D VLD shares moved upwards by 4.88% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $117.1 million.
- Staffing 360 Solutions STAF shares moved upwards by 4.53% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
Losers
- Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV stock declined by 26.3% to $0.28 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
- Caravelle Intl Gr CACO shares declined by 15.57% to $0.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.5 million.
- Primech Holdings PMEC stock decreased by 6.09% to $2.93. The company's market cap stands at $104.1 million.
- Complete Solaria CSLR stock decreased by 5.61% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million.
- ShiftPixy PIXY shares fell 5.45% to $6.43. The company's market cap stands at $34.7 million.
- Baiyu Holdings BYU stock decreased by 4.99% to $1.31. The company's market cap stands at $25.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Loading...
Loading...
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
We simplify the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in