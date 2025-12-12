Rep. Julie Johnson Has Sold Up to $945K Worth Of 3M Stock: Here's What You Should Know

Records from December 11, 2025 indicate that Representative Julie Johnson of Texas made a sale of 3M (NYSE:MMM), valued between $63,063 and $945,000, with the transaction dated November 13, 2025 and filed in December.

As of now, 3M shares are trading up 0.31% at $169.12.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

In the past three years, Julie Johnson made 383 stock trades totaling more than $481 thousand. The largest trades involved stocks like Tesla and Amazon.com. Their most notable trades made recently include key transactions:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

$1,001 - $15,000 Purchase Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH): $1,001 - $15,000 Sale

$1,001 - $15,000 Sale Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG): $1,001 - $15,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of Julie Johnson's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Alphabet GOOG STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-10-31 Parker Hannifin PH STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-10-31 Alphabet GOOG STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-10-27 Alaska Air Gr ALK STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-10-22 Deere DE STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-10-22

Want to keep up with Julie Johnson and other congressional members' stock activities? Check out our government trades tool for real-time updates!

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.