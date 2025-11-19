Florida Rep. Byron Donalds Bought Up to $255K Worth of Brown & Brown Stock

A report on November 18, 2025 shows that Representative Byron Donalds from Florida purchase stock in Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO), valued between $17,017 and $255,000. According to the November filing, the transaction occurred on October 9, 2025.

At the time of writing, Brown & Brown shares are trading down 0.0% at $79.93.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

In the last three years, Byron Donalds completed 110 stock transactions totaling more than $110 thousand. First Citizens BancShares and GoDaddy stocks were among the largest trades. Some of the most notable transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Here's a summary of Byron Donalds's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Brown & Brown BRO STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-09-04 Brown & Brown BRO STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-09-04 Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-09-04 Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-09-04 Fiserv FI STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S 2025-09-04

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.