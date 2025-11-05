Sen. Shelley M Capito Has Sold Up to $155K Worth Of Microsoft Stock: Here's What You Should Know

A November filing shows that Senator Shelley M Capito reported a sale in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), valued between $22,008 and $155,000. The transaction date is listed as October 29, 2025, with the report published on November 4, 2025.

At present, Microsoft shares are trading down 0.51% at $511.71.

What Senator Has Been Trading Recently

Over the previous three years, Shelley M Capito conducted 135 trades, totaling more than $275 thousand. The largest of these were in Duke Energy and Microsoft stock. Some of the most notable transactions the Sen. has executed recently include:

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT): $15,001 - $50,000 Sale

$15,001 - $50,000 Sale Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM): $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

$15,001 - $50,000 Purchase Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT): $15,001 - $50,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of Shelley M Capito's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Microsoft MSFT STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S 2025-10-29 Intl Business Machines IBM STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 S (Partial) 2025-10-29 Citigroup Inc New STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S (Partial) 2025-10-29 Eli Lilly LLY STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 P 2025-10-24 Microsoft MSFT STOCK $1,001 - $15,000 S (Partial) 2025-10-22

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.