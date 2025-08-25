Congressional Trading Report: Rep. Susie Lee Sold Over $500K In Full House Resorts Stock

August 22, 2025 records indicate that Representative Susie Lee filed a sale of Full House Resorts FLL, valued between $500,001 and $1,000,000. According to the August filing, the transaction occurred on July 23, 2025.

Currently, Full House Resorts shares are trading up 2.98% at $3.8.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

Over the past three years, Susie Lee executed 96 trades totaling over $1.51 million. The largest of these trades were in Full House Resorts and Booz Allen Hamilton stock. Some of the key transactions the Rep. has executed recently include:

Full House Resorts FLL : $500,001 - $1,000,000 Sale

$500,001 - $1,000,000 Sale Full House Resorts FLL : $500,001 - $1,000,000 Purchase

$500,001 - $1,000,000 Purchase Full House Resorts FLL : $250,001 - $500,000 Purchase

Here is a list of Susie Lee's most recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Full House Resorts FLL STOCK $500,001 - $1,000,000 S 2025-07-23 Full House Resorts FLL STOCK $250,001 - $500,000 S (Partial) 2025-06-13 Full House Resorts FLL STOCK $500,001 - $1,000,000 S (Partial) 2025-06-13

Want to keep up with Susie Lee and other congressional members' stock activities? Check out our government trades tool for real-time updates!

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

The Importance of Congressional Transactions

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.