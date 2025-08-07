Congressional Trading Report: Rep. Cleo Fields Bought Over $3.20M In NVIDIA Stock

August 6, 2025 records indicate that Representative Cleo Fields filed a purchase of NVIDIA NVDA, valued between $3,202,057 and $7,705,000. According to the August filing, the transaction occurred on July 29, 2025.

Currently, NVIDIA shares are trading up 1.95% at $182.91.

Representative's Recent Trading Activity

In the past three years, Cleo Fields made 103 stock trades totaling more than $7.32 million. The largest trades involved stocks like NVIDIA and Microsoft. Their most notable trades made recently include key transactions:

NVIDIA NVDA : $250,001 - $500,000 Purchase

$250,001 - $500,000 Purchase Alphabet GOOG : $100,001 - $250,000 Purchase

$100,001 - $250,000 Purchase Amazon.com AMZN : $100,001 - $250,000 Purchase

Here's a summary of Cleo Fields's recent trades:

Company Ticker Stock Type Amount Transaction Type Transaction Date Advanced Micro Devices AMD STOCK $15,001 - $50,000 P 2025-07-30 Alphabet GOOG STOCK $100,001 - $250,000 P 2025-07-30 Alphabet GOOG STOCK $50,001 - $100,000 P 2025-07-29 Alphabet GOOG STOCK $50,001 - $100,000 P 2025-07-29 Amazon.com AMZN STOCK $100,001 - $250,000 P 2025-07-29

Why Congressional Transactions Matter

A congressional transaction is when any representative or senator either buys or sells an individual stock.

Anyone working in Congress must file a Periodic Transaction Report to inform the public of their recent transaction within 30 days of being notified of the transaction and within 45 days of the transaction date.

In April 2012, Former President Barack Obama signed the STOCK Act into law. The act prohibits members of Congress from using private information given to them by their position for personal gain such as buying or selling a stock. The act also expanded disclosure requirements for members of Congress by requiring them to file a monthly disclosure.

Congressional transactions shouldn't be the primary reason for an investing decision, but they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

When a senator or representative makes a new purchase, it could be an indication they expect the stock to rise.

A sale, on the other hand, can be made for a variety of reasons, and may not necessarily mean the seller thinks the stock will go down.

